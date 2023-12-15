Moderna: positive results for RSV vaccine candidate

Moderna today announced the publication of positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate, mRNA-1345, in the New England Journal of Medicine.



The peer-reviewed article summarizes safety and efficacy data from ConquerRSV, the company's Phase 2-3 trial evaluating mRNA-1345.



An accompanying article in the New England Journal of Medicine calls these results 'an important achievement in the realization of effective RSV vaccines, as well as a milestone in the advancement of mRNA vaccines and drugs'.



Moderna claims to be the only company to have developed an mRNA-based RSV vaccine.

The company has submitted applications for mRNA-1345 to regulators worldwide, and is actively preparing for the commercial launch of mRNA-1345 in 2024.



