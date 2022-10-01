Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
118.25 USD   +0.15%
10/01Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT
RE
09/30Insider Sell: Moderna
MT
09/30Two thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT

10/01/2022 | 08:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna in Cambridge

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc has refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property behind the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a collapse in negotiations on its sale there, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical company turned down China's request to hand over the recipe for its mRNA vaccine because of commercial and safety concerns, the newspaper said, citing people involved in negotiations that took place between 2020 and 2021, adding that the vaccine maker is still "eager" to sell the product to China.

The company had "given up" on its previous efforts to access the Chinese market because of China's demand that it hand over the technology as a prerequisite for selling in the country, the report said.

Moderna did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

China has not approved any foreign COVID-19 vaccines and relies on several domestically developed shots.

In September, Moderna Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton had said the company was keen to collaborate with China on supplying its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines to the country.

"We would certainly be very eager to collaborate with China if they felt that there was a need for a vaccine there," Burton had told a media briefing for reporters in Asia. "Currently, there is no activity going on, but we'd be very open to it."

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MODERNA, INC.
10/01Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT
RE
09/30Insider Sell: Moderna
MT
09/30Two thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll
RE
09/30Moderna Creates New Executive Committee Role Ahead of New Product Launches
AQ
09/30A Chinese mRNA COVID vaccine is approved for the first time - in Indonesia
RE
09/29Around 3.2 million Americans received updated COVID boosters last week -CDC
RE
09/29U.S. CDC Says As Of Sept 28, 3.2 Mln People Received An Updated Booster Dose For Covid-..
RE
09/29Moderna, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Finan..
AQ
09/29Moderna, Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
09/29Moderna Adds New Role Ahead of Product Launches
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 836 M - -
Net income 2022 10 884 M - -
Net cash 2022 16 503 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 46 259 M 46 259 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 118,25 $
Average target price 218,07 $
Spread / Average Target 84,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
James M. Mock Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-53.44%46 259
LONZA GROUP AG-36.15%36 760
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-35.80%33 784
SEAGEN INC.-11.49%25 236
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.18.03%24 025
CELLTRION, INC.-11.36%16 839