Dec 19 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Saturday the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend the use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine on people 18 years of age and older.

The panel voted 11-0 in favor of the vaccine and 0 members voted against, the company said in a press release.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)