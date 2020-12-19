Moderna says CDC panel recommends its COVID-19 vaccine for adults

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Saturday the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory
Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend the use
of the company's COVID-19 vaccine on people 18 years of age and
older.
The panel voted 11-0 in favor of the vaccine, the company
said in a press release.
The vote result came a day after the Food and Drug
Administration's authorization for emergency use of Moderna's
COVID-19 vaccine.
"ACIP recommendation is another step forward in our quest to
address this devastating pandemic with a vaccine," Chief
Executive Officer Stephane Bancel said in the release.
Moderna's is the second COVID-19 vaccine to receive approval
in the United States after a similar vaccine from Pfizer Inc
and German partner BioNTech SE got the green
light for emergency use.
U.S. distribution of Moderna's vaccine began on Saturday,
with more than 3,700 sites due to start receiving and
administering shots as soon as Monday.
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by William
Mallard and Stephen Coates)