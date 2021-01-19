Moderna : says possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccine under investigation

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it
had received a report from California's health department that
several people at a center in San Diego were treated for
possible allergic reactions to its COVID-19 vaccine from a
particular batch.
The company's comments come after California's top
epidemiologist on Sunday issued a statement recommending
providers pause vaccination from lot no. 41L20A due to possible
allergic reactions that are under investigation.
"A higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions
were reported with a specific lot of Moderna vaccine
administered at one community vaccination clinic. Fewer than 10
individuals required medical attention over the span of 24
hours," the epidemiologist said in a statement https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/OPA/Pages/NR21-021.aspx.
The vaccine maker said it was unaware of comparable cases of
adverse events from other vaccination centers which may have
administered vaccines from the same lot or from other lots of
its vaccine.
A total of 307,300 doses from the lot remain in storage,
Moderna said, of the total 1,272,200 doses that were produced in
the batch.
Moderna said it was working closely with U.S. health
regulators to understand the cases and whether pausing the use
of the lot was warranted.
Nearly a million doses from the lot have already been
distributed to about 1,700 vaccination sites in 37 states,
Moderna said. (http://bit.ly/39MPtlF)
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shinjini Ganguli)