Moderna : says seeking approval for COVID-19 vaccine not possible before U.S. elections - FT

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Wednesday
it will not be ready to apply for emergency approval for its
potential COVID-19 vaccine before the U.S. presidential
elections in November, the Financial Times reported.
The company's chief executive officer, Stéphane Bancel, told
FT that he did not expect to have full approval to distribute
the drug to all sections of the U.S. population until next
spring.
Moderna did not immediately respond to Reuters request for
comment.
(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)