MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Moderna : says seeking approval for COVID-19 vaccine not possible before U.S. elections - FT

09/30/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it will not be ready to apply for emergency approval for its potential COVID-19 vaccine before the U.S. presidential elections in November, the Financial Times reported.

The company's chief executive officer, Stéphane Bancel, told FT that he did not expect to have full approval to distribute the drug to all sections of the U.S. population until next spring.

Moderna did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 305 M - -
Net income 2020 -537 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 553 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -49,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 27 826 M 27 826 M -
EV / Sales 2020 82,9x
EV / Sales 2021 4,96x
Nbr of Employees 975
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 91,47 $
Last Close Price 70,52 $
Spread / Highest target 90,0%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.260.53%27 826
LONZA GROUP AG61.49%46 020
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.67.13%33 226
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.17%29 605
CELLTRION, INC.42.27%29 455
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.302.88%19 720
