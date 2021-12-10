Moderna to Accelerate Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution to Lower-Income Countries

By Matt Grossman

Moderna Inc. said it will accelerate supply of its vaccines to Covax, an initiative to distribute Covid-19 shots to middle- and low-income countries, the vaccine maker said Friday.

Moderna said it plans to speed up supply of 20 million doses to the initiative by the end of the year, bringing total doses for Covax to 54 million in 2021.

The doses were part of a previous agreement with Gavi, an organization that backs Covax, and were originally scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2022.

With the updated schedule, Moderna now expects to supply 96.5 million doses to Covax in next year's first quarter. It also expanded its supply agreement for the second quarter by 20 million, bringing total planned Moderna second-quarter deliveries to 136.5 million for Covax.

Gavi has options to buy an additional 30 million doses in the second quarter of 2022 and 100 million in the third quarter.

