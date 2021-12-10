Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna to Accelerate Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution to Lower-Income Countries

12/10/2021 | 09:25am EST
By Matt Grossman

Moderna Inc. said it will accelerate supply of its vaccines to Covax, an initiative to distribute Covid-19 shots to middle- and low-income countries, the vaccine maker said Friday.

Moderna said it plans to speed up supply of 20 million doses to the initiative by the end of the year, bringing total doses for Covax to 54 million in 2021.

The doses were part of a previous agreement with Gavi, an organization that backs Covax, and were originally scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2022.

With the updated schedule, Moderna now expects to supply 96.5 million doses to Covax in next year's first quarter. It also expanded its supply agreement for the second quarter by 20 million, bringing total planned Moderna second-quarter deliveries to 136.5 million for Covax.

Gavi has options to buy an additional 30 million doses in the second quarter of 2022 and 100 million in the third quarter.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 0925ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 505 M - -
Net income 2021 11 217 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,60x
EV / Sales 2022 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 272,21 $
Average target price 271,13 $
Spread / Average Target -0,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.160.56%110 367
LONZA GROUP AG32.70%60 529
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.50.23%51 420
SEAGEN INC.-17.23%26 507
CELLTRION, INC.-42.20%24 484
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY40.32%22 270