  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:28:40 2023-03-10 pm EST
139.86 USD   +1.82%
12:16pModerna Plans to Hire 2,000 New Employees Globally in 2023, Expand US Presence
MT
11:52aModerna to Add West Coast Offices, Hire 2,000 Workers
DJ
11:45aModerna to hire around 2,000 employees globally by 2023-end
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna to Add West Coast Offices, Hire 2,000 Workers

03/10/2023 | 11:52am EST
By Dean Seal


Moderna Inc. plans to hire 2,000 employees by the end of this year as it establishes new offices in San Francisco and Seattle.

The vaccine maker said Friday that the Seattle office will be technology-focused and help scale the implementation of artificial intelligence and cloud-based tools across Moderna's platform.

Brad Miller, Moderna's chief information officer, said the company is "hiring rapidly in-market across key tech capabilities."

Moderna Genomics, which focuses on genomic medicines, will expand into a new office in South San Francisco.

The company didn't provide details on when the new offices are expected to be completed. Moderna already has locations in Atlanta, Bethesda, Md., Cambridge and Norwood, Mass., and Princeton, N.J.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 1151ET

