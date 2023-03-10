Moderna to Add West Coast Offices, Hire 2,000 Workers

By Dean Seal

Moderna Inc. plans to hire 2,000 employees by the end of this year as it establishes new offices in San Francisco and Seattle.

The vaccine maker said Friday that the Seattle office will be technology-focused and help scale the implementation of artificial intelligence and cloud-based tools across Moderna's platform.

Brad Miller, Moderna's chief information officer, said the company is "hiring rapidly in-market across key tech capabilities."

Moderna Genomics, which focuses on genomic medicines, will expand into a new office in South San Francisco.

The company didn't provide details on when the new offices are expected to be completed. Moderna already has locations in Atlanta, Bethesda, Md., Cambridge and Norwood, Mass., and Princeton, N.J.

Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 1151ET