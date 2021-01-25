Moderna : to Host Conference Call on COVID-19 Variants Announcement on Monday, Jan. 25

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that it will hold a conference call today, Monday, January 25 at 4:30 pm ET on the Company’s announcement that results from in vitro neutralization studies of sera from individuals vaccinated with Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine showing activity against emerging strains of SARS-CoV-2.

To access the live conference call, please dial 866-922-5184 (domestic) or 409-937-8950 (international) and refer to conference ID 6346618. A webcast of the call will also be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com. The archived webcast will be available on Moderna’s website approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for one year following the call.

