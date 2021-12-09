Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna to Host Conference Call on Phase 1 Interim Analysis for mRNA Flu Vaccine on Friday, December 10

12/09/2021 | 04:45pm EST
Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced it will host a live conference call and webcast on the Phase 1 interim analysis of its seasonal influenza vaccine candidate, mRNA-1010 tomorrow, Friday, December 10, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

To access the call, please dial 866-922-5184 (domestic) or 409-937-8950 (international) and refer to conference ID 8748887. A webcast of the call will also be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com. The archived webcast will be available on Moderna’s website approximately two hours after the conference call.

About Moderna

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a science research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale and at unprecedented speed. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna’s capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use of one of the earliest and most-effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna’s mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past seven years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 505 M - -
Net income 2021 11 217 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 115 B 115 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,86x
EV / Sales 2022 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,5%
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.171.27%114 904
LONZA GROUP AG30.52%59 816
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.51.92%51 999
SEAGEN INC.-14.61%27 346
CELLTRION, INC.-42.20%24 169
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY42.78%22 661