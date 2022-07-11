Moderna to advance two Omicron vaccine candidates against newer variants

July 11 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Monday it
was advancing two Omicron vaccine candidates for the fall, one
designed against the BA.1 variant and another against the BA.4
and BA.5.
Vaccine makers including Moderna and rival Pfizer Inc
are developing updated vaccines to target the
fast-spreading Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, which have
gained a foothold in the United States over recent weeks.
Moderna said its decision to develop the bivalent vaccines
was based on different market preferences for shots against the
subvariants.
Bivalent vaccines are designed to target two different
coronavirus variants - the original variant from 2020 and the
newer Omicron variants.
Moderna said new clinical data for its mRNA-1273.214
vaccine, designed to target the BA.1 variant, showed
significantly higher neutralizing antibody responses against the
fast-spreading BA.4 and BA.5 compared with the currently
authorized booster.
The company's second booster candidate, mRNA 1273.222, is
based on the BA.4/5 strain and is being developed in accordance
with recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration advice.
Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said though the new data on
the company's BA.1 subvariant-targeting booster shows better
durability and antibody response, the original Omicron variant
has already shifted in the United States and the FDA is likely
to approve planned BA.4/5 boosters.
(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing
by Devika Syamnath)