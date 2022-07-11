Log in
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:25 2022-07-11 pm EDT
176.76 USD   +0.30%
12:24pModerna to advance two Omicron vaccine candidates against newer variants
RE
11:51aModerna to advance two vaccine candidates against Omicron variants
RE
11:45aModerna Best Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
Moderna to advance two Omicron vaccine candidates against newer variants

07/11/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
July 11 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Monday it was advancing two Omicron vaccine candidates for the fall, one designed against the BA.1 variant and another against the BA.4 and BA.5.

Vaccine makers including Moderna and rival Pfizer Inc are developing updated vaccines to target the fast-spreading Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, which have gained a foothold in the United States over recent weeks.

Moderna said its decision to develop the bivalent vaccines was based on different market preferences for shots against the subvariants.

Bivalent vaccines are designed to target two different coronavirus variants - the original variant from 2020 and the newer Omicron variants.

Moderna said new clinical data for its mRNA-1273.214 vaccine, designed to target the BA.1 variant, showed significantly higher neutralizing antibody responses against the fast-spreading BA.4 and BA.5 compared with the currently authorized booster.

The company's second booster candidate, mRNA 1273.222, is based on the BA.4/5 strain and is being developed in accordance with recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration advice.

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said though the new data on the company's BA.1 subvariant-targeting booster shows better durability and antibody response, the original Omicron variant has already shifted in the United States and the FDA is likely to approve planned BA.4/5 boosters. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. 0.71% 177.49 Delayed Quote.-30.61%
PFIZER, INC. -0.18% 53.075 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 079 M - -
Net income 2022 11 509 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 531 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 70 097 M 70 097 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
EV / Sales 2023 4,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 90,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 176,23 $
Average target price 213,67 $
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-30.61%70 097
LONZA GROUP AG-25.68%42 971
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-22.26%41 516
SEAGEN INC.14.78%32 664
CELLTRION, INC.-7.83%19 515
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-10.08%18 423