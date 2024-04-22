Moderna to deliver 12.5 million Covid vaccines to Brazil

Moderna announced today that it has signed a contract with the Brazilian Ministry of Health to supply its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine as part of Brazil's 2024 national coronavirus vaccination campaign.



This contract follows the approval by the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in March 2024 for active immunization against the so-called 'XBB.1.5' variant of SARS-CoV-2 for infants (from six months of age) through to adults.



Specifically, the contract calls for the delivery of 12.5 million doses of the mRNA vaccine in the second quarter of 2024.



We are proud to partner with the Ministry of Health to supply our mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 for the first time in Brazil, as part of the national vaccination campaign," commented Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna.



