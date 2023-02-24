Advanced search
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
02-24-2023
139.26 USD   -5.63%
06:04pModerna to make milestone payments to NIH for COVID vaccine
RE
04:09pMODERNA, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:26pNot enough data to support multiple annual COVID boosters, U.S. CDC advisers say
RE
Moderna to make milestone payments to NIH for COVID vaccine

02/24/2023
FILE PHOTO: Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Mississippi

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc will make certain contingent development, commercial and regulatory milestone payments to the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) related to the development of COVID-19 vaccines, the company said in a filing on Friday.

Moderna and the U.S. government agency had entered into a license agreement in December related to certain patents concerning the COVID vaccine products, the filing showed.

The vaccine maker first disclosed the deal in its fourth-quarter earnings release stating it missed profit estimates hurt by the royalty payment to NIH.

Moderna said under the agreement it would pay low single-digit royalties on future net sales and also minimum annual royalties.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 134 M - -
Net income 2022 8 739 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 352 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,54x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 56 694 M 56 694 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 6,05x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 139,26 $
Average target price 224,31 $
Spread / Average Target 61,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
James M. Mock Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Paul Burton Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-17.84%56 694
LONZA GROUP AG24.52%44 811
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.98%39 628
SEAGEN INC.26.21%30 295
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-17.42%24 319
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY14.86%18 234