Moderna : vaccine set to arrive in France as country steps up anti-COVID drive

PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc's COVID-19
vaccine will arrive in France on Monday, French Prime Minister
Jean Castex said, as the country steps up its vaccination drive
following a sluggish start.
Castex and Health Minister Olivier Veran visited a health
centre in Tarbes, southwestern France, on Saturday as part of
the government's campaign to accelerate France's vaccine
rollout.
Vaccinations against the coronavirus also took place at a
centre in Taverny, near Paris. French medical regulator HAS said
on Friday it had approved the Moderna vaccine, having previously
cleared Pfizer/BioNTech's rival.
The French presidency also said on Saturday that President
Emmanuel Macron had held phone conversations on Friday with
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission
President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss Europe's vaccine
strategy.
U.S.-based Moderna said on Monday it would produce at least
600 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, up by 100
million doses from its previous forecast.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Nicolas Delame and Michel Rose
Editing by David Holmes)