Moderna's stock pops after surprise quarterly profit, even as COVID sales continue to slide

Moderna on Thursday reported a surprise fourth-quarter profit even as its COVID product sales continue to plunge.

Thousands of AT&T Customers Lose Cell Service

Nearly 75,000 customers reported problems texting and making calls on Downdetector.

Wayfair Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss and a Gain in Active Customers. The Stock Rises.

The online furniture retailer sees active customers rise 1.4% in the fourth quarter.

Nestlé Warns on Sales Growth as Inflation Continues to Bite

Nestlé reported full-year earnings and sales that were just shy of expectations, and cautioned that sales growth will moderate this year as higher prices push shoppers to ease spending.

Lenovo Snaps Revenue Declines, Bets On AI-Powered Tech

The world's largest PC maker said it expects the global PC sector to recover to a level structurally higher than in the prepandemic period.

Nvidia Sales Reach New Heights as Company Forecasts Bigger AI Boom

The company's sales more than tripled as it scrambled to meet demand for chips that power AI systems. Its shares rose 9% in off-hours trading.

A $150 Billion Question: What Will Warren Buffett Do With All That Cash?

Berkshire Hathaway's annual report will show if its cash pile ended 2023 at another record high.

Shoppers Want Uggs and Hokas. The Brands Are Boosting Growth for Their Owner.

Footwear and apparel company Deckers Outdoor is investing to stay on top of what consumers covet, its finance chief says.

Lloyds Banking To Start Buyback After Profit Beat

Lloyds Banking launched a $2.5 billion share buyback after its profits rose in the fourth quarter despite lower income and a higher provision.

Knorr-Bremse Jumps on Profit Beat, Outlook Upgrade

Knorr-Bremse shares were up almost 7% after it reported better-than-expected results and issued guidance ahead of consensus forecasts.

