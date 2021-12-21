OXFAM SAYS FILED SEC COMPLAINT AGAINST MODERNA

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
trend-following stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
Yield stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment themes
Biotechnology
Boats
uranium
Gold and Silver
Cybersecurity
hydraulics
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Biotechnology
Boats
uranium
Gold and Silver
Cybersecurity
hydraulics
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Moderna, Inc.
News
Summary
MRNA
US60770K1079
MODERNA, INC.
(MRNA)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
12/21 11:56:16 am
268.39
USD
-2.89%
11:38a
Oxfam Says Filed SEC Complaint Against Moderna
RE
11:37a
Oxfam says filed sec complaint against moderna
RE
11:22a
Global stocks buoyed by rebounding appetite for risk
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
OXFAM SAYS FILED SEC COMPLAINT AGAINST MODERNA
12/21/2021 | 11:37am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
OXFAM SAYS FILED SEC COMPLAINT AGAINST MODERNA
© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
11:38a
Oxfam Says Filed SEC Complaint Against Moderna
RE
11:37a
Oxfam says filed sec complaint against moderna
RE
11:22a
Global stocks buoyed by rebounding appetite for risk
RE
10:46a
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: Citrix, Nike, Tesla, UBS, Nordstrom
09:49a
Today on Wall Street
: Investors buy the dip
07:48a
EU sets binding 9-month validity of vaccinations for COVID-19 travel pass
RE
06:51a
SOCIAL BUZZ
: Wallstreetbets Stocks Lean Forward, Micron Jumps After Earnings Report
MT
06:35a
SocGen Says COVID-19 Continues to Be The Key Downside Risk to Growth in South Korea; 1s..
MT
05:55a
EU sets binding 9-month validity of vaccinations for COVID-19 travel pass
RE
04:26a
Moderna Could Start Work on Booster Vaccine Against Omicron Variant in Few Weeks, CEO S..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
12/07
Cowen Starts Moderna at Market Perform With $250 Price Target
MT
11/09
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: Intercontinental Exchange, Airbnb, Moderna, Qualcomm, Telus Corp..
11/09
Wolfe Research Starts Moderna at Outperform With $304 Price Target
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
17 503 M
-
-
Net income 2021
11 217 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
12 344 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
10,5x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
112 B
112 B
-
EV / Sales 2021
5,70x
EV / Sales 2022
4,28x
Nbr of Employees
1 300
Free-Float
90,5%
More Financials
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
276,38 $
Average target price
271,13 $
Spread / Average Target
-1,90%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge
President
David W. Meline
Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan
Chairman
Juan Andres
Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.
164.55%
112 058
LONZA GROUP AG
32.24%
60 740
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
47.84%
50 603
SEAGEN INC.
-11.64%
28 299
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
52.57%
23 716
CELLTRION, INC.
-42.62%
23 641
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave