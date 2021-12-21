Log in
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/21 11:56:16 am
268.39 USD   -2.89%
11:38aOxfam Says Filed SEC Complaint Against Moderna
RE
11:37aOxfam says filed sec complaint against moderna
RE
11:22aGlobal stocks buoyed by rebounding appetite for risk
RE
OXFAM SAYS FILED SEC COMPLAINT AGAINST MODERNA

12/21/2021 | 11:37am EST
© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 503 M - -
Net income 2021 11 217 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 112 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,70x
EV / Sales 2022 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,5%
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 276,38 $
Average target price 271,13 $
Spread / Average Target -1,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.164.55%112 058
LONZA GROUP AG32.24%60 740
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.47.84%50 603
SEAGEN INC.-11.64%28 299
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.52.57%23 716
CELLTRION, INC.-42.62%23 641