Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up 72% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC

April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. national public health agency
said on Monday the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron was estimated to
account for nearly three of every four coronavirus variants in
the country.
Overall COVID-19 cases in the United States have dropped
sharply after hitting record levels in January, but a resurgence
in cases in parts of Asia and Europe has raised concerns that
another wave could follow in the United States. The country's
health experts, however, believe it is unlikely.
The seven-day moving average of U.S. COVID cases was 26,106
as of April 1, marginally lower than 26,309 from a week earlier,
as per data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC).
The highly transmissible BA.2 sub-variant makes up 72.2% of
the COVID variants in the United States, as of April 2, up from
nearly 57.3% in the preceding week, according to CDC estimates.
BA.2 now makes up about 86% of all sequenced cases globally,
according to the World Health Organization. It is known to be
more transmissible than the BA.1 and BA.1.1 Omicron
sub-variants, however, the evidence so far suggests that it is
no more likely to cause severe disease.
Amid waning immunity and risks posed by the Omicron
variants, U.S. health regulators authorized a second booster
dose of Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna's
vaccine last week, for people aged 50 and above, as well as for
younger people with compromised immune systems.
