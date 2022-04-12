Log in
Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up 85.9% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC

04/12/2022
Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City

April 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. national public health agency said on Tuesday the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron was estimated to account for 85.9% of the coronavirus variants in the country.

A resurgence in COVID-19 cases in parts of Asia and Europe has raised concerns that another wave could follow in the United States, but the country's health experts believe it is unlikely.

The U.S. Northeast, including New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts, is the hardest hit region across the country, with Omicron BA.2 now accounting for more than 90% of the cases.

Philadelphia, a city in the northeastern state of Pennsylvania, will reimpose its indoor mask mandate from April 18, as a response to a fresh wave of cases. According to a Reuters tally, COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania have risen nearly 70% within a week as of Sunday, making it among the top 10 states where infections are spreading fastest.

The seven-day moving average of U.S. COVID-19 cases stood at 28,339 as of April 9, up nearly 10% from a week earlier.

BA.2 made up 75.4% of the variants in the country for the week ending April 2, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That compared with a previous estimate of 72.2%.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
