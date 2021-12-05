Omicron variant found in almost one-third of U.S. states

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the
coronavirus has spread to about one-third of U.S. states, but
the Delta version remains the majority of COVID-19 cases
nationwide, U.S. health officials said on Sunday.
Though the emergence of the new variant has caused alarm
worldwide, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease
official, told CNN "thus far it does not look like there's a
great degree of severity to it" but he added that it was too
early to draw definitive conclusions and more study is needed.
Fauci also hoped the United States would lift its ban on
travelers from southern African countries in a "reasonable
period of time."
The South African government has complained it is being
punished - instead of applauded - for discovering the new
variant and quickly informing international health officials.
Fauci praised South Africa for its transparency and said the
U.S. travel ban was imposed at a time "when we were really in
the dark" and needed time to study the variant.
"We all feel very badly about the hardship that that might
have put upon not only South Africa but the other African
countries," he added on CNN's "State of the Union."
At least 15 U.S. states have reported Omicron cases:
California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland,
Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New
York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin, according to
a Reuters tally.
Many of the cases were among fully vaccinated individuals
with mild symptoms, although the booster shot status of some
patients was not known.
Despite several dozen Omicron cases, the Delta variant still
accounts for 99.9% of the 90,000 to 100,000 new cases of COVID
each day in the United States https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR, CDC
Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told ABC News in an interview.
"We are everyday hearing about more and more probable cases
so that number is likely to rise," she said.
Louisiana's Department of Health said on Saturday that a
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd cruise ship set to
dock in New Orleans with more than 3,000 passengers has detected
10 cases of COVID-19 on board.
The Norwegian Breakaway left New Orleans on Nov. 28 and had
stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico, officials said, adding
everyone on board would be tested and provided with
post-exposure and quarantine public health guidance by the CDC.
COVID-19 vaccine makers are looking to quickly tweak their
shots to target Omicron and U.S. regulators have vowed speedy
reviews, but that could still take months.
"Certainly, FDA (Food and Drug Administration) will move
swiftly and CDC will move swiftly," Walensky said.
Moderna Inc has said it could seek U.S. approval
for an updated vaccine as soon as March, but company officials
in television interviews on Sunday said it still take time to
increase output.
Moderna Co-founder and Chairman Noubar Afeyan told CNN it
would take another seven to 10 days to gather key Omicron data.
Then, it "will take a good 60 to 100 days" to deploy an
Omicron-specific shot, although other options like a higher dose
of the current booster are being explored, he said.
U.S. government officials are also working with vaccine
makers Pfizer Inc and Johnson & Johnson on
updated shots.
Pfizer and Merck & Co Inc are also pursuing COVID-19
pill treatments.
(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)