Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said it had administered 2,589,125 first doses of
COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and
distributed 12,409,050 doses.
The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of
people who received the first dose are for both Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9:00 a.m.
ET on Wednesday, the agency said.
According to the tally posted on Dec. 28, the agency had
administered 2,127,143 first doses of the vaccines and
distributed 11,445,175 doses.
The agency also reported 19,432,125 cases of new
coronavirus, an increase of 199,282 from its previous count, and
said the number of deaths had risen by 3,390 to 337,419.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4
p.m. ET on Dec. 29 versus its previous report a day earlier.(http://bit.ly/33mTSJz)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
