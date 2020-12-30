Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

12/30/2020 | 03:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 2,589,125 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 12,409,050 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Dec. 28, the agency had administered 2,127,143 first doses of the vaccines and distributed 11,445,175 doses.

The agency also reported 19,432,125 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 199,282 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 3,390 to 337,419.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 29 versus its previous report a day earlier.(http://bit.ly/33mTSJz)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2020
All news about MODERNA, INC.
04:00pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Finishing Little Changed
MT
03:49pOVER 12.4 MLN DOSES OF COVID-19 VACC : U.s. cdc
RE
03:30pANALYSIS : No half measures and mind the gap - UK nod for AstraZeneca vaccine ra..
RE
02:16pEmergency U.S. authorization for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine likely in April
RE
02:05pMODERNA : First shipment of Moderna vaccine expected to arrive in New Brunswick ..
AQ
01:44pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Posting Narrow Rise
MT
01:13pMODERNA : The latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada on December 30
AQ
12:23pMARKET CHATTER : Moderna Vaccine Deliveries Delayed in Texas Over Temperature Se..
MT
12:17pUK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval
RE
12:15pRECIPHARM : Sweden's Recipharm to help make Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine outside U..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 494 M - -
Net income 2020 -640 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 569 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -81,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 45 265 M 45 265 M -
EV / Sales 2020 86,4x
EV / Sales 2021 4,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 134,50 $
Last Close Price 114,39 $
Spread / Highest target 61,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.484.82%45 265
LONZA GROUP AG61.44%47 928
CELLTRION, INC.102.31%45 026
SEAGEN INC.62.97%33 575
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.13.15%33 519
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD158.67%21 590
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ