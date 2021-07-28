Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pfizer raises 2021 COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast to $33.5 billion

07/28/2021 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A person walks past a Pfizer logo in New York City

(Reuters) -Pfizer Inc on Wednesday raised its forecast for full-year sales of the COVID-19 vaccine that it developed with Germany's BioNTech by nearly 29% to $33.5 billion, as nations stock up on doses for the rest of the year.

The company also said on Wednesday it could apply for an emergency use authorization for a potential booster dose as early as August, reiterating that a booster shot will likely be needed in the future.

The raised sales forecast of the vaccine is based on signed deals for 2.1 billion doses, and the company could increase it if it signs additional contracts.

The drugmaker gained a head start in December with the first U.S. emergency authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine, and has since jumped ahead of rivals that have faced manufacturing hurdles. Johnson & Johnson's vaccine has also been under scrutiny over safety concerns.

J&J last week estimated full-year COVID-19 vaccine sales of $2.5 billion, while Moderna has forecast $19.2 billion.

Pfizer said it had shipped 1 billion doses of the vaccine to date since December. The companies have a production target of around 3 billion doses this year.

"Prior to the pandemic, Pfizer produced approximately 200 million doses annually across our entire Vaccines portfolio," Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in prepared remarks ahead of a conference call.

The production ramp-up is subject to expansion at current facilities, adding new suppliers and contract manufacturers, the company said.

The drugmakers plan to test a version of the vaccine to target the fast-spreading Delta variant of the virus in August, with the first batch already manufactured, Pfizer said.

The United States purchased 200 million more doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine last week to help with pediatric vaccination as well as possible booster shots - if they are needed.

Pfizer records most of the combined sales from the vaccine, and splits expenses and profit 50-50 with BioNTech.

Pfizer also raised its estimate for full-year adjusted profit to between $3.95 and $4.05 per share, from its prior expectation of $3.55 to $3.65.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
08:18aThermo Fisher profit beats estimates on COVID-19 services demand
RE
02:37aMODERNA : Spain's Rovi raises outlook thanks to Moderna vaccine contract
RE
02:05aLegal wrangles hold up U.S. vaccine donations to India
RE
01:48aMODERNA : Expects COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Issues To Persist Outside US
MT
07/27MODERNA : U.S. administers 342.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
07/27MODERNA : U.S. CDC Says Delivered 395,460,845 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of Ju..
RE
07/27Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine supply outside United States to slow down
RE
07/27PFIZER : FDA asks Pfizer, Moderna to widen trials for COVID-19 vaccines in child..
AQ
07/27Manufacturing Woes Plague Shipment of Moderna COVID-19 Jab to South Korea
MT
07/27SINOVAC BIOTECH : Antibodies from Sinovac's COVID-19 shot fade after about 6 mon..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 117 M - -
Net income 2021 10 725 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 948 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 132 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,27x
EV / Sales 2022 6,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 328,50 $
Average target price 179,20 $
Spread / Average Target -45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.214.44%131 902
LONZA GROUP AG20.01%55 520
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.35.73%46 608
CELLTRION, INC.-26.60%31 131
SEAGEN INC.-17.54%26 209
PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.54.90%21 498