Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:16 2022-10-13 am EDT
134.21 USD   +2.67%
07:03aPfizer says updated booster protects against Omicron subvariants
RE
02:06aEconomic Power Shifts in Africa Caused By Russia-Ukraine Crisis and Pandemic
AQ
10/12US Stocks Fall as Investors Assess Fed Minutes
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pfizer says updated booster protects against Omicron subvariants

10/13/2022 | 07:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech said on Thursday that their Omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a strong immune response against the currently circulating BA.5 and the BA.4 subvariants of Omicron.

The companies said data from a trial in adult patients showed that the booster dose led to a substantial increase in neutralizing antibody levels against the BA.4/BA.5 variants.

Omicron-tailored shots made by Pfizer and Moderna Inc have already been greenlit by several countries, including in the United States for adults and, more recently, for children as young as 5 years.

But, that U.S. authorization was based on the safety and effectiveness of the original vaccine, and not the BA.4/BA.5-tailored shots.

The preliminary data on Thursday also suggested that the bivalent vaccine was likely to provide better protection against the Omicron subvariants than the original vaccine. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 5.53% 136.65 Delayed Quote.-46.99%
MODERNA, INC. 8.28% 130.72 Delayed Quote.-48.53%
PFIZER, INC. 0.26% 42.03 Delayed Quote.-28.82%
All news about MODERNA, INC.
07:03aPfizer says updated booster protects against Omicron subvariants
RE
02:06aEconomic Power Shifts in Africa Caused By Russia-Ukraine Crisis and Pandemic
AQ
10/12US Stocks Fall as Investors Assess Fed Minutes
MT
10/12PepsiCo, Moderna rise; Cameco, Owens & Minor fall
AQ
10/12US Stocks Swing Between Gains and Losses Wednesday as Investors Assess Fed Minutes
MT
10/12Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Limping Near Wednesday Close
MT
10/12Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Still Looking for Direction This Afterno..
MT
10/12Sector Update: Health Care
MT
10/12Midday Report: US Stocks Advance, Treasury Yields Decline After Core Produ..
MT
10/12FDA approves Pfizer, Moderna Omicron boosters for children
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 775 M - -
Net income 2022 10 792 M - -
Net cash 2022 16 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 51 138 M 51 138 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 130,72 $
Average target price 226,21 $
Spread / Average Target 73,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
James M. Mock Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-48.53%51 138
LONZA GROUP AG-36.80%35 785
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-39.09%32 053
SEAGEN INC.-13.78%24 583
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.10.08%22 218
CELLTRION, INC.-16.92%15 868