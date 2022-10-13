Pfizer says updated booster protects against Omicron subvariants

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and its German
partner BioNTech said on Thursday that their
Omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a strong
immune response against the currently circulating BA.5 and the
BA.4 subvariants of Omicron.
The companies said data from a trial in adult patients
showed that the booster dose led to a substantial increase in
neutralizing antibody levels against the BA.4/BA.5 variants.
Omicron-tailored shots made by Pfizer and Moderna Inc
have already been greenlit by several countries,
including in the United States for adults and, more recently,
for children as young as 5 years.
But, that U.S. authorization was based on the safety and
effectiveness of the original vaccine, and not the
BA.4/BA.5-tailored shots.
The preliminary data on Thursday also suggested that the
bivalent vaccine was likely to provide better protection against
the Omicron subvariants than the original vaccine.
