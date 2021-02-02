Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pfizer sees about $15 billion in 2021 sales from COVID-19 vaccine

02/02/2021 | 07:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Vials of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it expects to generate about $15 billion in sales this year from the COVID-19 vaccine that it developed with German partner BioNTech.

The drugmaker is trying to deliver two billion doses of the vaccine in 2021 at a breakneck pace as countries rush to sign supply deals in an effort to control a pandemic that has killed over 2 million people globally.

Pfizer has supplied 65 million doses of the vaccine globally and 29 million doses to the United States as of Jan. 31. It expects to supply 200 million doses to the U.S. government by the end of May.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had distributed just under 50 million doses total of Pfizer and Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccines as of Feb. 1.

About 32 million of them have been administered and 17 million of those doses were Pfizer's vaccine, according to the CDC data.

The vaccine was among the first to be authorized for emergency use in the United States and several other countries, and analysts have forecast billions in sales.

In the fourth quarter, the vaccine brought in sales of $154 million.

The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $3.10 to $3.20 per share, up from its prior forecast of $3 to $3.10 per share.

Excluding items, Pfizer earned 42 cents per share, but missed market expectation of 48 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in Maplewood, N.J.; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
07:45aASTRAZENECA : Verity Pharma and Serum Institute of India apply to distribute Ast..
RE
07:37aPfizer sees about $15 billion in 2021 sales from COVID-19 vaccine
RE
07:06aMODERNA : Covid-19 Vaccine - Profit Should Not Trump Public Health Needs
AQ
02/01MODERNA : proposes filling vials with additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine
RE
02/01PFIZER : Canada prepping trade options in case EU breaks promise to keep vaccine..
AQ
02/01JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Single-shot vaccine's other advantages may soon outweigh low..
AQ
02/0149.9 MLN DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINES : U.s. cdc
RE
02/01Novavax submits COVID-19 vaccine for authorization in Canada
RE
02/01MODERNA : Oppenheimer Adjusts Moderna PT to $206 From $178, Maintains Outperform..
MT
02/01Covid-19 Vaccines Leave Pregnant Women in a Quandary -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 502 M - -
Net income 2020 -582 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 597 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -126x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 62 316 M 62 316 M -
EV / Sales 2020 119x
EV / Sales 2021 5,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 141,60 $
Last Close Price 157,48 $
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.50.74%62 316
LONZA GROUP AG0.74%47 530
CELLTRION, INC.3.34%45 297
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.71%34 595
SEAGEN INC.-7.01%29 461
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD8.87%23 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ