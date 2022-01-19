Prior COVID infection more protective than vaccination during Delta surge, U.S. study finds

Jan 19 (Reuters) - People who had previously been infected
with COVID-19 were better protected against the Delta variant
than those who were vaccinated alone, suggesting that natural
immunity was a more potent shield than vaccines against that
variant, California and New York health officials reported on
Wednesday.
Protection against Delta was highest, however, among people
who were both vaccinated and had survived a previous COVID
infection, and lowest among those who had never been infected or
vaccinated, the study found.
Nevertheless, vaccination remains the safest strategy
against COVID-19, according to the report published in U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Morbidity and
Mortality Weekly Report.
The results do not apply to the Omicron variant of the
virus, which now accounts for 99.5% of COVID-19 cases in the
United States.
"The evidence in this report does not change our vaccination
recommendations," Dr. Ben Silk of the CDC and one of the study's
authors told a media briefing.
"We know that vaccination is still the safest way to protect
yourself against COVID-19," he said.
For the study, health officials in California and New York
gathered data from May through November, which included the
period when the Delta variant was dominant.
It showed that people who survived a previous infection had
lower rates of COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated alone.
But acquiring immunity through natural infection carries
significant risks. According to the study, by November 30, 2021,
roughly 130,781 residents of California and New York had died
from COVID-19.
The analysis did not include information on the severity of
initial infection, nor does it account for the full range of
illness caused by prior infection.
The CDC said in a statement that prior research had also
shown that, over time, vaccination provides greater protection
against COVID-19 compared to prior infection alone. One
important limitation to the study was that it ended before
administration of vaccine booster doses was widespread.
"Viruses are constantly changing, including the virus that
causes COVID-19. These changes occur over time and can lead to
the emergence of new variants that have new characteristics,
including ones that impact the level of immunity vaccination
and/or prior infection can provide," the CDC said in a
statement.
Silk said the CDC is studying the impact of vaccination,
boosters and prior infection during the Omicron surge and
expects to issue further reports when that data becomes
available.
"We do know that the safest way to protect yourself from
COVID-19 is to be up to date with vaccination," he said.
(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill
Berkrot)