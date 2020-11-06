Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

NEW YORK, Nov 6(Reuters) - Drugmakers and research centers
around the world are working on COVID-19 vaccines, with large
global trials of several of the candidates involving tens of
thousands of participants well underway. Some companies had
suggested early trial data could be ready for release in
October, but have since pushed that back to November and
December.
The following is what we know about the race to deliver
vaccines to help end the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed
over a million lives worldwide:
Who is furthest along?
U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc with German partner BioNTech
SE, and U.S. biotech Moderna Inc could have
early data in November. Britain-based AstraZeneca Plc,
in conjunction with University of Oxford, and Johnson & Johnson
say they are on track to deliver data for their vaccines
this year.
What happens in these trials?
The companies are testing their vaccines against a placebo -
typically saline solution - in healthy volunteers to see if the
rate of COVID-19 infection among those who got the vaccine is
significantly lower than in those who received the dummy shot.
Why are data reports delayed beyond original predictions?
The trials rely on subjects becoming naturally infected with
the coronavirus, so how long it takes to generate results
largely depends on how pervasive the virus is where trials are
being conducted. Each drugmaker has targeted a specific number
of infections to trigger a first analysis of their data.
Pfizer, for instance, believes it may know if its vaccine
works once 32 people contract COVID-19 in the 44,000-person
trial, as long as the overwhelming majority of those infected
had received the placebo.
But drugmakers have said an insufficient number of
infections prior to the recent spikes in cases slowed their
ability to present data earlier. Pfizer in October said it did
not expect to have usable trial data until late November due to
slow infection rates. It had previously suggested that would
happen in October.
AstraZeneca said a slowdown in infections during the summer
delayed its UK trial and that it expected to have results by the
end of the year. Its timeline was also extended by a pause to
investigate an illness in a UK trial participant.
After a slowing of infections in late summer and early
autumn, COVID-19 cases were rampant again in October and early
November, setting daily records in the United States and Europe
as the weather cooled and people moved indoors. Experts have
suggested that trial participants may also have been more
careful to avoid contracting COVID-19 than the general
population knowing they may have received a placebo.
How will we know if the vaccine works?
The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and
the World Health Organization have all set similar minimum
standards for effectiveness. Some regulators have said that
vaccines must demonstrate at least 50% efficacy - meaning at
least twice as many infections among volunteers who got a
placebo as among those in the vaccine group. The European
Medicines Agency has said it may accept a lower efficacy level.
When will regulators decide?
Regulators will review the vaccines after the companies have
enough data to submit applications seeking emergency use
authorization (EUA) or formal approval. The earliest they could
decide is in December because Moderna and Pfizer/BioNtech do not
expect to have enough safety data until the second half of
November. U.S. regulators have asked that participants be
watched for side effects for two months after receiving a final
vaccine dose. AstraZeneca could provide a look at late-stage
data by the end of the year. UK officials said there is a slight
possibility they could decide on that vaccine in late December.
Regulators for Europe, the United Kingdom and Canada are
considering data on a rolling basis, as it becomes available.
They expect to do speedy reviews of initial data for possible
emergency use before more traditional lengthy reviews for formal
commercial approvals.
Could these be the first approved coronavirus vaccines?
Yes, although China and Russia are on a similar timeline. China
launched an emergency use program in July aimed at essential
workers and others at high risk of infection that has vaccinated
hundreds of thousands of people. At least four vaccines are far
along including from China National Biotec Group
(CNBG), CanSino Biologics and Sinovac. Sinovac and
CNBG have said to expect early trial data as soon as November.
Russia's Gamaleya Institute has begun a 40,000-person late-stage
trial and is expected to have early data in November. Russia has
also given the vaccine to at least hundreds of "high-risk"
members of the general population.
