Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Qatar signs deal to buy Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/25/2020 | 10:56am EDT
Moderna Therapeutics seen during COVID-19 in Massachusetts

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar has signed an agreement with drugmaker Moderna Inc to buy its potential COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is approved and released for global use, state news agency QNA quoted a health official as saying on Sunday.

There are no internationally approved vaccines yet, but several are in advanced trials, including from Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.

"Negotiating early and securing a number of agreements enhances our chances of getting sufficient quantities of the vaccine early," said Abdullatif al-Khal, chair of a national COVID-19 health group and head of infectious diseases at Hamad Medical Corporation.

He did not say how many doses Doha was requesting. Earlier this month, al-Khal said Qatar signed an agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech to supply Qatar with their vaccines.

Moderna said last month it was on track to produce 20 million doses of its vaccine by the end of the year, while maintaining its goal of readying 500 million to 1 billion doses in 2021.

The American group is also working with Swiss group Lonza AG to scale up the manufacturing and production of its potential COVID-19 vaccine to supply markets outside the United States.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 2.70% 88.69 Delayed Quote.161.78%
MODERNA, INC. -0.44% 70.53 Delayed Quote.260.58%
PFIZER INC. 2.00% 38.18 Delayed Quote.-2.55%
PFIZER LIMITED 1.00% 5112.85 End-of-day quote.21.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MODERNA, INC.
10:56aQatar signs deal to buy Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
RE
10/23Why Merck Is Playing Catch-Up in the Coronavirus Vaccine Chase
DJ
10/23Canada to invest up to C$214 mln for research into domestic-made vaccines - P..
RE
10/23MODERNA : Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine against COV..
AQ
10/23MODERNA : Positive pre-clinical data for CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine
RE
10/22MODERNA : hits enrollment milestone for COVID-19 vaccine trial
AQ
10/22Pfizer, J&J urge clarity from FDA on future of COVID-19 vaccine trials once a..
RE
10/22MODERNA : US regulators seek advice on thorny issues as vaccines near
AQ
10/22MODERNA : Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COV..
BU
10/22Covid-19 Vaccine Makers to Face Challenges When Recognizing Revenue
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 305 M - -
Net income 2020 -537 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 553 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -49,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 27 830 M 27 830 M -
EV / Sales 2020 82,9x
EV / Sales 2021 4,96x
Nbr of Employees 975
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 91,47 $
Last Close Price 70,53 $
Spread / Highest target 92,8%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.260.58%27 830
LONZA GROUP AG62.80%47 152
SEAGEN INC.72.54%34 263
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.8.39%32 108
CELLTRION, INC.31.49%28 160
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.315.22%20 324
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group