Rovi seals 10-year Moderna deal extension to manufacture mRNA drugs

MADRID, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Spain's Rovi has agreed
a 10-year extension to its deal with Moderna to
manufacture future drugs developed with the mRNA technology used
for the U.S. company's coronavirus vaccine.
The deal includes new investment to expand capacity at
Rovi's plants, the company said without disclosing the amount of
investment.
The deeal keeps Rovi, which which manufactures and
conditions drugs on behalf of other laboratories, as a crucial
link in the development of the mRNA technology that was widely
used for the first time in vaccines against COVID -19 and could
be the basis for future treatments.
Rovi's partnership with Moderna to manufacture its COVID-19
vaccine has been a boon for the Spanish business, which doubled
and tripled profit and revenue respectively in the first nine
months of last year from the same period a year earlier.
(Reporting by Inti Landauro
Editing by David Goodman)