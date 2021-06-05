Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Moderna, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
S.Korea's IP laws key to expanding coronavirus vaccine partnership - U.S. senators

06/05/2021 | 07:47am EDT
U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) attends the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Washington

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's respect for intellectual property rights makes it an ideal partner for the United States as it seeks to decouple its supply chains from China and forge partnerships to manufacture coronavirus vaccines, a trio of U.S. senators said on Saturday during a visit to Seoul.

Democrats Tammy Duckworth and Chris Coons, and Republican Dan Sullivan, were in South Korea as part of their first official overseas trip since the pandemic began.

After last month's summit in Washington between U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in - who was only the second international leader to be welcomed by Biden - the senators said their visit was sign of the importance Washington places on South Korea's role in countering China and shoring up global supply chains amid the pandemic.

"We can trust in the legal system here, and we can trust that our intellectual property rights will be protected," Duckworth told a group of reporters. "South Korea is a logical partner. This is critical whether it is manufacturing (computer) chips or pharmaceuticals."

A day after Biden and Moon met, U.S. drugmakers Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc entered into a deal with South Korea for their COVID-19 vaccines to be manufactured in the country, which has been seeking to secure more and faster deliveries of U.S.-made vaccines.

When asked about criticism that Moderna's vaccine would not be fully manufactured in South Korea, Duckworth said the arrangement was the first of its kind for the United States.

"Remember we're not doing this anywhere else in the world," she said. "Let's make that clear."

Coons said the deals did not appear to be small or temporary, and were just the beginning.

The U.S. government's recently created International Development Finance Corporation may be involved in funding the partnerships, alongside South Korean sources, he said.

"They are going to be ... ramping up production, not just for South Korea, but for the entire region," he said.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Josh Smith


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE COMPANY 0.47% 45.2 Delayed Quote.30.71%
MODERNA, INC. 5.56% 206.07 Delayed Quote.97.25%
NOVAVAX, INC. 5.37% 183.01 Delayed Quote.64.12%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 635 M - -
Net income 2021 10 392 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 82 743 M 82 743 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,82x
EV / Sales 2022 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 166,60 $
Last Close Price 206,07 $
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target -19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.97.25%82 743
LONZA GROUP AG3.16%48 475
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.30.51%44 818
CELLTRION, INC.-25.63%32 809
SEAGEN INC.-15.32%26 913
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO., LTD15.22%24 498