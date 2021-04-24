Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korea signs with Pfizer for additional 40 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

04/24/2021 | 05:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Saturday it signed a contract with Pfizer Inc to purchase an additional 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine amid fears of spiking infections at home.

That brings the current amount of Pfizer vaccines to 66 million doses, it said in a statement.

It added that it had secured a total 192 million doses of vaccines, including those from Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Johnson & Johnson's and Novavax.

"The government has acquired COVID-19 vaccines large enough to vaccinate approximately 100 million people...(which) is double the entire population of South Korea," Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol told a briefing.

"(The government) will make all out efforts to achieve its promise to vaccinate 12 million people by end of June and achieve herd immunity by November," he said.

The deal comes a week after Pfizer agreed to supply additional vaccines to Japan by the end of September, which would be enough to inoculate all people over 16.

Nearly 2.2 million South Koreans out of a population of 52 million have received their first vaccine dose, bringing the vaccination rate to just above 4%. The government's goal is to reach 70% by November.

The low rate compares with a 41% rate in the United States, according to Reuters data.

A Gallup Korea survey on Friday showed for the first time negative views outweighing positive views over the government's handling of the pandemic and vaccinations - 43% had positive views versus 85% last May, when daily infections were in the single digits.

The country reported 785 new cases as of Friday midnight, bringing the total tally to 118,243 and 1,812 deaths. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.42% 7564 Delayed Quote.3.28%
MODERNA, INC. 3.29% 173.63 Delayed Quote.66.20%
NOVAVAX, INC. 0.15% 207.61 Delayed Quote.86.18%
All news about MODERNA, INC.
05:28aS.Korea signs with Pfizer for additional 40 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses
RE
04:00aS.Korea signs with Pfizer for extra 40 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses
RE
04/23U.S. Lifts Pause on J&J's Covid Vaccine--5th -2-
DJ
04/23U.S. Lifts Pause on J&J's Covid Vaccine--5th Update
DJ
04/23Do J&J and AstraZeneca Vaccines Cause Blood Clots, and What Are the Symptoms?
DJ
04/23U.S. Lifts Pause on J&J's Covid Vaccine--4th Update
DJ
04/23U.S. Lifts Pause on J&J's Covid Vaccine--3rd Update
DJ
04/23U.S. Lifts Pause on J&J's Covid Vaccine--2nd Update
DJ
04/23U.S. Lifts Pause on J&J's Covid Vaccine--Update
DJ
04/23MODERNA  : Quebec pushing to get long-term care residents second dose, vaccine s..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 285 M - -
Net income 2021 9 475 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 099 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,58x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 69 543 M 69 543 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,38x
EV / Sales 2022 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 164,00 $
Last Close Price 173,63 $
Spread / Highest target 34,8%
Spread / Average Target -5,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.66.20%69 543
LONZA GROUP AG-1.93%45 251
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.29.65%44 509
CELLTRION, INC.-19.78%35 201
SEAGEN INC.-15.94%26 694
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD-3.63%20 346
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ