S.Korea signs with Pfizer for additional 40 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Saturday it
signed a contract with Pfizer Inc to purchase an
additional 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine amid fears
of spiking infections at home.
That brings the current amount of Pfizer vaccines to 66
million doses, it said in a statement.
It added that it had secured a total 192 million doses of
vaccines, including those from Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca
PLC, Johnson & Johnson's and Novavax.
"The government has acquired COVID-19 vaccines large enough
to vaccinate approximately 100 million people...(which) is
double the entire population of South Korea," Health Minister
Kwon Deok-cheol told a briefing.
"(The government) will make all out efforts to achieve its
promise to vaccinate 12 million people by end of June and
achieve herd immunity by November," he said.
The deal comes a week after Pfizer agreed to supply
additional vaccines to Japan by the end of September, which
would be enough to inoculate all people over 16.
Nearly 2.2 million South Koreans out of a population of 52
million have received their first vaccine dose, bringing the
vaccination rate to just above 4%. The government's goal is to
reach 70% by November.
The low rate compares with a 41% rate in the United States,
according to Reuters data.
A Gallup Korea survey on Friday showed for the first time
negative views outweighing positive views over the government's
handling of the pandemic and vaccinations - 43% had positive
views versus 85% last May, when daily infections were in the
single digits.
The country reported 785 new cases as of Friday midnight,
bringing the total tally to 118,243 and 1,812 deaths.
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Sangmi Cha;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)