S.Korea to lift mandatory quarantine for residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

SEOUL, April 28 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Wednesday it
will offer some exemptions to mandatory quarantine measures for
people who have been fully inoculated against COVID-19, in an
effort to encourage more vaccinations.
South Korea has so far vaccinated 4% of its 52 million
strong population, but has set an ambitious target of giving
shots to 70% of its people by September and reaching herd
immunity by November.
From May 5, residents who have had both coronavirus vaccine
shots will not have to undergo the mandatory two-week quarantine
for people who have been in contact with a confirmed patient or
have returned from overseas travel, Yoon Tae-ho, a senior
health ministry official, told a briefing.
The exemption will only apply for those with a negative
COVID-19 test and who show no related symptoms.
It will not apply to residents arriving from nations such as
South Africa and Brazil where coronavirus variants are prevalent
and to people who are vaccinated in foreign countries.
South Korea has procured a total 192 million doses of
COVID-19 vaccines, enough to administer close to twice its
population, including those from Pfizer, AstraZeneca Plc
, Moderna Inc, Johnson & Johnson and
Novavax.
It has inoculated around 2.68 million people so far with
AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines and aims to vaccinate 12 million
people by June, although there has been growing vaccine
hesitancy due to concerns over reports of blood clotting
disorders.
South Korea reported 775 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday,
bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 120,673, with
1,821 deaths.
