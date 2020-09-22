Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Serum Institute starts manufacturing Codagenix's potential COVID-19 vaccine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 08:37am EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pune

Codagenix Inc said on Tuesday Serum Institute of India has started manufacturing the U.S. biotech firm's potential COVID-19 vaccine and it expects to begin early-stage human trial of the vaccine by the end of 2020 in the UK.

Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine maker by number of doses produced, will develop Codagenix's CDX-005, which is delivered intranasally rather than via an injection.

Serum Institute is working on several vaccine candidates for the novel coronavirus - including potentially mass-producing the one from AstraZeneca-Oxford University that has garnered global headlines - as well as developing its own.

More than 150 potential vaccines are being developed and tested globally, with 38 in human trials, and candidates from Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc are already in late-stage trials.

(Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.00% 8613 Delayed Quote.13.21%
MODERNA, INC. -0.87% 69.26 Delayed Quote.254.09%
PFIZER LIMITED -2.56% 4858.35 End-of-day quote.15.01%
PFIZER, INC. -1.67% 36.02 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MODERNA, INC.
08:37aSerum Institute starts manufacturing Codagenix's potential COVID-19 vaccine
RE
03:31aCOVID-19 vaccine verdicts loom as next big market risk
RE
09/21Trump suggests Pfizer could win U.S. COVID-19 vaccine approval, JNJ to come l..
RE
09/21Trump suggests Pfizer could win U.S. COVID-19 vaccine approval, JNJ to come l..
RE
09/21EXCLUSIVE : EU in early talks with Italy's ReiThera over potential vaccine suppl..
RE
09/21EU in early talks with Italy's ReiThera over potential vaccine supply deal -s..
RE
09/18When will COVID-19 vaccines be generally available in the U.S.?
RE
09/18Moderna sees 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate by year end
RE
09/18Fearing supply shortfall, EU wants to buy more COVID vaccines - EU sources
RE
09/18Coronavirus Case Numbers Stay Elevated in Parts of Midwest -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 305 M - -
Net income 2020 -537 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 553 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -48,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 27 329 M 27 329 M -
EV / Sales 2020 81,2x
EV / Sales 2021 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 975
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 91,47 $
Last Close Price 69,26 $
Spread / Highest target 93,5%
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.254.09%27 329
LONZA GROUP61.95%46 359
CELLTRION, INC.53.87%31 911
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.56.51%31 116
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-0.28%29 471
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.303.64%19 742
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group