MODERNA, INC.

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Shanghai copper tops eight-year high on vaccine hopes, China data

12/01/2020 | 01:05am EST
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Copper rose on Tuesday, with Shanghai prices hitting a more than eight-year high, as solid Chinese data and prospects for COVID-19 vaccines underpinned hopes of a swift economic recovery.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 1.9% to 57,980 yuan ($8,817.18) a tonne, its highest since September 2012.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.8% to $7,637.50 a tonne by 0536 GMT, nearing its highest since March 2013 touched on Monday at $7,708.50 a tonne.

The London copper contract is the best performer among LME base metals year-to-date.

China's factory activity accelerated at the fastest pace in a decade in November, a business survey showed, as the world's second-largest economy and top copper consumer recovers to pre-pandemic levels.

Moderna Inc moved ahead with its COVID-19 vaccine by applying for U.S. emergency authorisation after proving 94.1% effective in late-stage trials.

"More positive vaccine trial news continues to boost sentiment," ANZ analysts said in a note. "Sentiment was also supported by more positive economic data."

FUNDAMENTALS

* ShFE aluminium hit its highest since September 2017 at 16,765 yuan a tonne, while nickel fell 2.4% to 119,510 yuan a tonne and lead declined 2% to 15,230 yuan a tonne.

* LME zinc rose 0.3% to $2,797.50 a tonne and lead advanced 0.3% to $2,076 a tonne.

* Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> hit its highest since Sept. 18 at $56 a tonne, indicating stronger demand for imported metal into China.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.5758 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Subhranshu Sahu)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. 20.24% 152.74 Delayed Quote.680.88%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.26% 6.562 Delayed Quote.-5.62%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 449 M - -
Net income 2020 -673 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 945 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -104x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 60 441 M 60 441 M -
EV / Sales 2020 128x
EV / Sales 2021 8,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 90,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.680.88%60 441
LONZA GROUP AG56.23%45 319
CELLTRION, INC.82.04%40 460
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.9.37%32 365
SEAGEN INC.49.05%30 493
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.315.22%20 324
