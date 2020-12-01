Shanghai copper tops eight-year high on vaccine hopes, China data

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Copper rose on Tuesday, with Shanghai
prices hitting a more than eight-year high, as solid Chinese
data and prospects for COVID-19 vaccines underpinned hopes of a
swift economic recovery.
The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose as much as 1.9% to 57,980 yuan
($8,817.18) a tonne, its highest since September 2012.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
advanced 0.8% to $7,637.50 a tonne by 0536 GMT, nearing its
highest since March 2013 touched on Monday at $7,708.50 a tonne.
The London copper contract is the best performer among LME
base metals year-to-date.
China's factory activity accelerated at the fastest pace in
a decade in November, a business survey showed, as the world's
second-largest economy and top copper consumer recovers to
pre-pandemic levels.
Moderna Inc moved ahead with its COVID-19 vaccine
by applying for U.S. emergency authorisation after proving 94.1%
effective in late-stage trials.
"More positive vaccine trial news continues to boost
sentiment," ANZ analysts said in a note. "Sentiment was also
supported by more positive economic data."
FUNDAMENTALS
* ShFE aluminium hit its highest since September
2017 at 16,765 yuan a tonne, while nickel fell 2.4% to
119,510 yuan a tonne and lead declined 2% to 15,230
yuan a tonne.
* LME zinc rose 0.3% to $2,797.50 a tonne and lead
advanced 0.3% to $2,076 a tonne.
* Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> hit its highest
since Sept. 18 at $56 a tonne, indicating stronger demand for
imported metal into China.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.5758 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and
Subhranshu Sahu)