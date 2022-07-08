South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research

July 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's Afrigen Biologics Limited
said on Friday that it will collaborate with U.S. government
researchers to develop mRNA vaccines and therapeutics.
The agreement will enable the sharing of scientific
expertise, technical skills and materials with the U.S. National
Institutes of Health (NIH) to help Afrigen produce mRNA vaccines
against COVID-19 and other diseases, said the Cape Town-based
biotech start-up.
mRNA is the technology used for COVID-19 shots by market
leaders such as Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc.
Both have declined international requests to share their
technology and expertise, citing complexity of the manufacturing
process.
Last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) picked a
consortium of South African companies including Afrigen to
provide poor and middle-income countries technology to make mRNA
COVID vaccines.
Afrigen in February used the publicly available sequence of
Moderna's COVID vaccine and made its own version of the shot,
becoming the first company to do so without the assistance of
the U.S. vaccine maker.
The collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and
Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the NIH, will help Afrigen
fast-track manufacturing for its vaccine's first clinical trial,
said Afrigen managing director Petro Terblanche.
The partnership will also use the technology to study and
develop vaccines for cancer and other diseases including HIV,
tuberculosis, malaria and influenza, Afrigen said.
"This collaboration allows us to exchange scientific
expertise to further this mission and support Afrigen's globally
important research and vaccine discovery efforts," said Richard
Koup, the acting director of the NIAID.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Nellie
Peyton and Josie Kao)