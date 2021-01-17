Swiss to get Moderna vaccine in tranches until mid-year - Blick

ZURICH, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Moderna will deliver 7.5
million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Switzerland in batches in
the months ahead, putting the country among the world leaders in
inoculating its population, the head of Moderna's European
business said.
"We are working at full speed to steadily expand our
production capacities. If everything goes as planned, just under
half the population could be treated with our vaccine by the
summer," Dan Staner told the SonntagsBlick newspaper in an
interview.
Staner said Switzerland would not get privileged treatment
because it was the first country to chose Moderna as a supplier.
"Every country deserves equal treatment. We refrain from
stockpiling vaccines and delivering them only when a country
orders them. Every dose that is produced is delivered
immediately, according to the contract," he said.
"People are suffering in the same way all over the world. In
times like these no one deserves special treatment."
Swiss regulators have approved vaccines from Moderna and
from Pfizer with partner BioNTech. They are
still reviewing a vaccine from AstraZeneca.
Switzerland, with a population of 8.6 million, has ordered
15 million vaccine doses in total after setting aside 400
million Swiss francs ($449 million) for shots.
($1 = 0.8907 Swiss francs)
