The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. government aims to
begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots widely next week
to Americans age 16 and up. A panel of outside advisers to the
Food and Drug Administration voted against such broad coverage
on Friday but backed a shot for people 65 and older, which the
agency may or may not follow.
President Joe Biden's administration faces criticism within
the scientific community over whether the additional shots are
needed for the general population.
WHAT DO THE DATA SAY ABOUT THE NEED FOR BOOSTERS?
Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE
<BNTX.O), as well as rival vaccine maker Moderna Inc
have each presented analyses of clinical trial data showing that
the effectiveness of their shots, initially estimated at over
90% against symptomatic COVID-19 infection, wanes over time.
As a result, they say, people who were vaccinated earlier on
in the pandemic are now more vulnerable to so-called
breakthrough infections, particularly in the face of the
fast-spreading Delta variant of coronavirus. Booster doses help
restore the waning levels of antibodies produced by the original
inoculation, the drugmakers have said.
Data from Pfizer's clinical trial of 30,000 people suggest
that the vaccine's efficacy diminished by around 6% every two
months after the second dose. In a second trial testing booster
shots in 300 participants, a third dose generated a better
immune response than the second, according to Pfizer.
Moderna this week said it found higher rates of breakthrough
infection among participants in its clinical trial who received
its two-dose vaccine roughly 13 months ago compared with those
vaccinated roughly eight months ago. The study period was from
July and August, when the highly-contagious Delta variant was
the predominant strain.
U.S. health regulators are also closely watching real-world
data on vaccine effectiveness and boosters from Israel, where a
majority of the population has received the Pfizer/BioNTech
vaccine. Israel is offering booster shots to everyone age 12 and
up.
Israel's Health Ministry this week reported data showing
that more than 1.1 million people aged 60 and older received a
booster dose of Pfizer, resulting in a decline in overall
infections as well as severe illness from COVID-19 in that
group. The authors said their study suggests that a booster dose
can restore vaccine efficacy among booster recipients to 95%.
In addition to preventing severe illness, some health
officials in the United States and Israel say booster doses may
help reduce transmission of the coronavirus at a time of rising
infection rates in many countries.
WHAT IS THE CRITIQUE?
Many vaccine experts say the data so far only suggest a need
for boosters in older adults and people with compromised immune
systems. The critics include two FDA scientists who resigned as
the United States government announced its booster shot plans.
For example, a report from Israel's Health Ministry shows a
much higher risk of severe breakthrough infection among
vaccinated people over the age of 60 compared with people aged
50-59 and 40-49, even though the younger groups include people
who were vaccinated more than six months ago.
Other studies in the United States show that the vaccines
remain highly protective against severe disease and death in
adults under the age of 65.
Several other countries, including the UK, France and
Germany, have so far limited booster plans to older adults and
other high-risk groups.
The World Health Organization has repeatedly implored the
United States and other wealthy countries to hold off on
offering booster shots and to use those doses to help inoculate
the many people worldwide who have yet to receive their first
doses.
Scientists also say that there are confounding factors in
analyzing waning vaccine effectiveness and the impact of
boosters, including whether Delta may have a harsher impact on
older adults and whether a return to mask-wearing in some
places, rather than booster shots, is helping contain the
spread.
They also say that randomized trials provide the best
estimates of effectiveness in the real world, but most of the
data so far is from observational studies or from small clinical
trials.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer, Michael Erman, Julie Steenhuysen,
Josephine Mason and Alistair Smout in London; Editing by Michele
Gershberg and Grant McCool)