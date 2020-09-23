Top adviser steps aside from FDA COVID-19 vaccine reviews over potential conflict

Sept 23 (Reuters) - A physician who heads the influential
U.S. Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisory committee
recused herself from the panel's review of COVID-19 vaccines
because of her role overseeing a clinical trial for Moderna
Inc's candidate, her spokeswoman told Reuters.
Hana El Sahly, associate professor of virology and
microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, last year
became chairwoman of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological
Products Advisory Committee - the panel of outside experts that
will make recommendations on whether coronavirus vaccines should
be approved.
In July, however, El Sahly was named one of three lead
investigators for Moderna's late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial,
creating a potential conflict of interest.
Moderna has said it could have enough data to show whether
its vaccine is safe and effective as soon as November. That
timeline would make it one of the first drugmakers to seek U.S.
approval.
Baylor spokeswoman Dipali Pathak confirmed El Sahly's
recusal. The FDA said it generally makes committee rosters
public no later than two business days before any meetings, but
did not say who would lead the vaccine committee in El Sahly's
absence. El Sahly declined to comment, and Moderna did not
respond to questions.
Expert advisory panels often play a pivotal role ahead of
FDA approval decisions. The advice of these outside experts has
taken on heightened importance for COVID-19 vaccines, given
concerns the FDA is under pressure from the Trump administration
to rush out a vaccine before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
A meeting on COVID-19 vaccine candidates is scheduled for
Oct. 22. It is highly unlikely any drugmaker will have enough
data to seek authorization by then, although Pfizer Inc
has said it may know if its vaccine works by next month.
FDA officials have promised the committee will conduct a
"transparent discussion" about clinical trial data on the
vaccine candidates before any potential authorization.
The FDA is not bound to follow the advisory group's
recommendations. However, should the panel advise against
approval - especially over safety concerns - it would make it
harder for the agency to justify moving forward.
Sheldon Toubman, a Connecticut-based attorney who serves as
consumer advocate on the FDA vaccine advisory committee, called
El Sahly "very knowledgeable," and said she has done an
excellent job in leading discussions on other vaccines.
"I am sure the replacement chair, if chosen from among the
existing member-experts on our committee, will also be fully
qualified," Toubman said.
The vaccine advisory committee consists of 15 voting
members. The agency can also appoint temporary members with
specific expertise in the topic under discussion.
The U.S. government has invested nearly $11 billion to help
develop and manufacture more than half a dozen coronavirus
vaccine candidates seen as essential to helping end a pandemic
that has claimed nearly a million lives worldwide.
Under protocols for the Moderna trial being co-led by El
Sahly, an independent data and safety monitoring board will take
its first look at the data after 53 trial participants become
infected, which the company estimates will happen in November.
If the vast majority of those who contracted COVID-19 were
in the group that got a placebo, Moderna said it will seek
emergency use authorization (EUA) for its vaccine.
As of last week, Moderna said it had enrolled more than
25,000 participants out of a planned 30,000 in its late-stage
study.
Earlier this year, the FDA set safety and efficacy
guidelines for granting an EUA to COVID-19 vaccines. To further
dispel political pressure concerns, the agency is expected to
soon announce more stringent standards, calling for trial
participants to be monitored for at least two months after
receiving a final shot, according to a report in the Washington
Post on Tuesday.
The Health and Human Services secretary could overrule any
FDA decision.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco and Marisa Taylor in
Washington; Editing by Bill Berkrot)