Trending : Moderna Earnings, Revenue Decline on Lower Vaccine Demand

1451 ET --Moderna Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Shares rose Wednesday after-hours on news of a Food and Drug Administration Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the combination of a cancer vaccine candidate and Merck & Co.'s Keytruda, but the stock declined after Moderna's Thursday earnings report. Revenue and earnings decreased amid lower demand for its Covid-19 vaccine. Sales fell 29%, to $5.1 billion. Cost of sales increased, reflecting factors including higher royalties and inventory write-offs. Moderna shares were recently down 7%, to $147.39. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

02-23-23 1506ET