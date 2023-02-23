Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:46:16 2023-02-23 pm EST
148.21 USD   -6.30%
03:23pSliding vaccine sales, new costs, squeeze Moderna 4Q profit
AQ
03:07pTrending : Moderna Earnings, Revenue Decline on Lower Vaccine Demand
DJ
02:34pS&P, Dow dip as resilient economic data stokes fears of rate hikes
RE
Trending : Moderna Earnings, Revenue Decline on Lower Vaccine Demand

02/23/2023 | 03:07pm EST
1451 ET --Moderna Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Shares rose Wednesday after-hours on news of a Food and Drug Administration Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the combination of a cancer vaccine candidate and Merck & Co.'s Keytruda, but the stock declined after Moderna's Thursday earnings report. Revenue and earnings decreased amid lower demand for its Covid-19 vaccine. Sales fell 29%, to $5.1 billion. Cost of sales increased, reflecting factors including higher royalties and inventory write-offs. Moderna shares were recently down 7%, to $147.39. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1506ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 134 M - -
Net income 2022 8 739 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 352 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 60 766 M 60 766 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 6,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 90,3%
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
James M. Mock Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Paul Burton Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-11.94%60 766
LONZA GROUP AG24.30%44 937
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.98%39 186
SEAGEN INC.25.12%30 034
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-15.90%24 741
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY14.14%18 102