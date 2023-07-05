14:03 ET -- Moderna is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Cambridge, Mass.-based vaccine maker plans to develop messenger RNA medicines in China. Moderna will set up China headquarters in Shanghai, build a plant and have research and sales operations in the country, according to Xinhua. Medicines produced under the agreement will be exclusively for China and won't be exported, the company said. In addition, Moderna has begun efforts to secure approval in the U.S., Europe and Australia for its mRNA-1345 investigational vaccine candidate for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva.(jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

