1458 ET -- Moderna is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company reported a $1.38 billion quarterly loss. Second-quarter revenue fell to $344 million from $4.75 billion in the same period last year as Covid-19 vaccine sales dived. It expects 2023 Covid-19 vaccine sales of $6 billion to $8 billion, dependent on U.S. vaccination rates. Deutsche Bank lowered its Moderna price target to $125 from $200. Shares were recently down 0.3% to $109.88. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

