13:53 ET -- Moderna is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration won't meet the target action date of May 12 for a decision on its proposed vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Moderna said the FDA cited administrative constraints for the delay and is working to complete its review by the end of the month, adding that the agency hasn't flagged any issues that would prevent an approval. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (zaeem.shoaib@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-24 1408ET