Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Two people died after receiving
Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccine shots that were among lots
later suspended following the discovery of contaminants, Japan's
health ministry said on Saturday.
The men in their 30s died this month within days of
receiving their second Moderna doses, the ministry said in a
release. Each had a shot from one of three manufacturing lots
suspended on Thursday. The causes of death are being
investigated.
Japan halted the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-withdraws-16-mln-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-doses-over-contamination-nikkei-2021-08-25
shipped to 863 vaccination centres nationwide, more than a week
after the domestic distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co
, received reports of contaminants in some vials.
"At this time, we do not have any evidence that these deaths
are caused by the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine," Moderna and Takeda
said in a statement on Saturday. "It is important to conduct a
formal investigation to determine whether there is any
connection."
The government has also said no safety or efficacy issues
had been identified and the suspension of the three Moderna
batches was a precaution.
Fumie Sakamoto, the infection control manager at St. Luke's
International Hospital in Tokyo, cautioned against drawing a
connection between the shots and the fatalities reported on
Saturday.
"There may only be a temporal relationship between
vaccination and death," Sakamoto told Reuters. "There are so
many things we still don't know to make any conclusions on these
two cases."
The contaminants found in some vials in Japan are believed
to be metallic particles, public broadcaster NHK reported,
citing health ministry sources.
Japan has administered more than 124 million COVID-19
vaccine shots, with about 44% of the population fully
inoculated.
As of Aug. 8, 991 people had died in Japan after receiving
shots of Pfizer Inc's vaccine and 11 after receiving Moderna's,
but no causality between the injections and the deaths has been
established, according to the health ministry. Adverse reactions
have been reported at a frequency of 0.01% for the Moderna shot.
In the fatalities reported on Saturday, each man had a fever
the day after his second dose and died two days after getting
the fever. There has been no evidence that their shots contained
contaminants, a health ministry official told reporters.
(Reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by William Mallard)