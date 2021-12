U.S. CDC Says Administered 485.4 Million Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Dec 13

Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 485,359,746 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF DEC 13 VERSUS 484,190,896 DOSES AS OF DEC 12

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 594,465,265 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF DEC 13

* U.S. CDC SAYS 239,274,656 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF DEC 13 VERSUS 239,008,166 INDIVIDUALS AS OF DEC 12

* U.S. CDC SAYS 202,246,698 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF DEC 13 VERSUS 201,975,235 INDIVIDUALS AS OF DEC 12

* U.S. CDC SAYS AS OF DECEMBER 13, 54,439,667 PEOPLE RECEIVED A BOOSTER DOSE FOR COVID-19 VACCINE SINCE AUGUST 13, 2021