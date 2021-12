Dec 4 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 581,107,805 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF DEC 4 VERSUS 580,893,145 DOSES DELIVERED AS OF DEC 3

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 468,516,782 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF DEC 4 VERSUS 466,348,132 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF DEC 3

* U.S. CDC SAYS 235,297,964 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF DEC 4 VERSUS 234,743,864 INDIVIDUALS AS OF DEC 3

* U.S. CDC SAYS 198,592,167 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF DEC 4 VERSUS 198,211,641 INDIVIDUALS AS OF DEC 3

* U.S. CDC SAYS AS OF DEC 4, 45,288,817 PEOPLE RECEIVED A BOOSTER DOSE FOR COVID-19 VACCINE SINCE AUGUST 13, 2021