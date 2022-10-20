U.S. CDC advisers approve adding COVID shots to vaccine schedules

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention (CDC) advisory committee on vaccines on Thursday
approved adding COVID-19 vaccines to the agency's recommended
immunization schedules for both children and adults.
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices
(ACIP) voted unanimously to add the vaccines to the schedules,
which contain recommendations to physicians on which shots their
patients should receive and when.
Several committee members stressed that they were not
setting a requirement for anyone to receive the shots.
The CDC has recommended that Americans over 6 months of age
should receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Some parents and doctors who are against COVID-19 vaccine
mandates have expressed concerns during public comments at the
meeting and on social media that adding the shots to the U.S.
CDC schedule will encourage state regulators to require them for
public school attendance.
"Adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the recommended childhood
immunization schedule does not constitute a requirement that any
child receive the vaccine," said Dr. Nirav Shah, an ACIP member
and Director of Maine's Center for Disease Control and
Prevention.
Shah noted that there are currently vaccines on the
schedule, such as seasonal flu shots, that are not required for
school attendance in many places.
"The decision around school entrance for vaccines rests
where it did before, which is with the state level, the county
level and at the municipal level," Shah said.
The CDC stressed that the annual schedules reflect
recommendations already approved by ACIP and do not reflect new
policies.
On Wednesday, ACIP recommended that COVID-19 shots become
part of the CDC's vaccine program for children, which provides
many types of free inoculations to millions of kids each year.
(Reporting by Michael Erman in Maplewood, N.J. and Leroy Leo in
Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot)