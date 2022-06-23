Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:37 2022-06-23 pm EDT
142.05 USD   +4.39%
02:49pU.S. CDC advisers back Moderna COVID vaccine for teens, older children
RE
02:38pU.S. CDC Advisers Back Moderna's Covid-19 Vaccine For Teens, Older Kids
RE
10:02aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 23, 2022
Summary 
Summary

U.S. CDC advisers back Moderna COVID vaccine for teens, older children

06/23/2022 | 02:49pm EDT
June 23 (Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday unanimously voted to recommend use of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for children and adolescents aged 6 to 17.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the recommendations soon, which would allow the U.S. government to start rolling out the Moderna vaccine for these age groups.

That would mean both mRNA COVID vaccines would be available to all Americans ages 6-months-old and up.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, based on similar messenger RNA technology, has been available for teens for over a year and for children aged 5-11 since October.

Roughly 25 million U.S. children and adolescents in that age group have yet to receive even one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, CDC official Sara Oliver told the expert advisory panel.

There have been concerns that the Moderna vaccine, which is given at a higher dose than the Pfizer/BioNTech shot, may cause types of heart inflammation at higher rates, primarily in younger males.

The agency last week said more recent U.S. data showed that while there was a numerically higher rate of myocarditis or pericarditis with Moderna's shot, the findings were not statistically significant, meaning they might be due to chance.

The FDA authorized Moderna's vaccine just last week for the 6-11 age group, along with clearance for use in children as young as 6 months to 5-years-old. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru, and Michael Erman in New Jersey; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 6.32% 131.42 Delayed Quote.-52.03%
MODERNA, INC. 4.06% 141.47 Delayed Quote.-46.42%
PFIZER, INC. 1.50% 49.8 Delayed Quote.-18.53%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 079 M - -
Net income 2022 11 509 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 531 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 54 123 M 54 123 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 90,6%
