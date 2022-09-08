Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:45 2022-09-08 pm EDT
139.90 USD   +3.70%
01:11pU.S. COVID vaccine market could reach $13 billion -Moderna exec
RE
10:10aMODERNA : Presentation(opens in new window)
PU
07:46aModerna, Inc.
AQ
U.S. COVID vaccine market could reach $13 billion -Moderna exec

09/08/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The annual U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market going forward could be in the range of $5.2 billion to $12.9 billion, depending on the price of shots and who is eligible to receive them, Moderna Inc's chief commercial officer said on Thursday.

Arpa Garay, speaking at Moderna's annual research and development event, said that range was based on price assumptions of $64 to $100 per shot.

The low end of the estimate also assumes only the high-risk population in the United States would be eligible for boosters - some 82 million people. The high end is based on all 258 million American adults being eligible for the shots, and assumes half would get them.

U.S. officials said the government's vaccine and antiviral treatment supply will run out over the next year, meaning they expect the shots to start being sold commercially at some point in 2023.

Globally, Garay said the size of the high-risk population that would be eligible for the shots is around 340 million people.

(Reporting by Michael ErmanEditing by Bill Berkrot)

By Michael Erman


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 889 M - -
Net income 2022 11 016 M - -
Net cash 2022 15 984 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,11x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52 773 M 52 773 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 134,90 $
Average target price 214,00 $
Spread / Average Target 58,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-46.89%52 773
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.75%40 125
LONZA GROUP AG-32.25%39 027
SEAGEN INC.-1.40%28 113
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.23.16%25 069
CELLTRION, INC.-9.60%17 856