U.S. FDA advisers meet to discuss design of future COVID vaccines

June 28 (Reuters) - Outside advisers to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration are meeting on Tuesday to discuss whether to
change the design of COVID-19 vaccines in order to combat future
variants of the coronavirus.
The updated shots are likely to be redesigned to fight the
Omicron variant of the coronavirus, experts say.
The exact composition of the retooled shots and whether they
also will include some of the original vaccine alongside new
components will be considered at the meeting.
Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc
are scheduled to present data at the meeting. All three
companies have been testing versions of their vaccines updated
to combat the BA.1 Omicron variant that was circulating and led
to a massive surge in infections last winter.
Both Moderna and Pfizer with partner BioNTech
have said that their respective redesigned vaccines generate a
better immune response against BA.1 than their current shots
that were designed for the original virus that emerged from
China.
They have said that their new vaccines also appear to work
against the more recently circulating BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron
subvariants, even though that protection is not as strong as
against BA.1.
Experts also want to know if the new shots will increase
protection against severe disease and death for younger,
healthier people or merely offer a few months additional
safeguard against mild infection.
Scientists who have questioned the value of booster shots
for young and healthy people have said a broad campaign is not
needed with an updated shot either.
Others experts have championed any additional protection new
vaccines may offer.
(Reporting by Michael Erman
Editing by Bill Berkrot)