  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:41 2022-06-15 pm EDT
128.64 USD   +5.82%
02:05pU.S. FDA advisers weigh COVID vaccines for infants, young children
RE
12:59pMIDDAY REPORT : US Equity Indices Rise, Treasury Yields Retreat From Decade-High Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
MT
11:56aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BP, Fedex, Qualcomm, Moderna, Boeing...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. FDA advisers weigh COVID vaccines for infants, young children

06/15/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
June 15 (Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S Food and Drug Administration are meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to recommend authorization of two COVID-19 vaccines for the millions of children ages five years and under, an important step toward immunizing a group that has not been eligible for the shots during the pandemic.

The U.S. government is planning for a June 21 start to its under-5 vaccination campaign should the vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer/BioNTech receive FDA authorization, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said last week.

The panel members will make separate recommendations on each of the vaccines, with votes roughly an hour apart.

Once the FDA authorizes the vaccines for the age group - 6 months to 4 years old for Pfizer/BioNTech and 6 months to 5 years old for Moderna - the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will make its recommendations on use of the shots in young children.

Public health officials and experts say that even though a large portion of small children were infected during the winter surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, natural immunity wanes over time and vaccinations should help prevent a hospitalizations and deaths when cases rise again.

FDA officials told the panel that the number of U.S. COVID-19 deaths so far in small children - roughly 442 under age 5 - "compared terribly" to the 78 deaths reported during the swine flu pandemic of 2019-2010.

"I think we have to be careful that we don't become numb to the number of pediatric deaths because of the overwhelming number of older deaths," FDA official Peter Marks told the panel.

The companies have presented data showing their vaccines are safe and generate a strong immune response in younger children, but it remains unclear how many parents will decide to vaccinate them.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was authorized for children ages 5 to 11 in October, but only about 29% of that group is fully vaccinated. About 76% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated, lagging most Western nations.

"This 19 million person group is the last one that can’t access a vaccine," Andy Slavitt, former senior pandemic adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden said on Twitter this week. "It will be a watershed moment that within a week vaccines will be approved for all ages."

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in New Jersey; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 079 M - -
Net income 2022 11 509 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 531 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 48 352 M 48 352 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 90,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 121,56 $
Average target price 213,67 $
Spread / Average Target 75,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-52.14%48 352
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-28.80%38 022
LONZA GROUP AG-34.06%37 265
SEAGEN INC.-6.44%26 625
CELLTRION, INC.-21.21%16 713
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-34.02%16 611