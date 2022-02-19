U.S. FDA considers approving a second COVID-19 booster shot -WSJ

Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators are looking at
authorizing a potential fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the
fall, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing
sources familiar with the matter.
The Food and Drug Administration has been reviewing data to
authorize a second booster dose of the messenger RNA vaccines
from Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE and
vaccines from Moderna Inc, the report added.
The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The agency last month cut the interval to get a booster dose
of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech as well as from
Moderna, in a bid to provide better protection sooner against
the Omicron variant.
The planning is still in early stages, and authorization
would depend on determinations as to whether the second booster
should be authorized for all adults or particular age groups,
and whether it should target the Omicron variant or be
formulated differently, the report said.
It added that no decision was final and that it could be
necessary to make booster shots available earlier if a new
variant appears.
The United States reported 2,323 COVID-19 deaths on Friday,
bringing the total count to 936,523.
