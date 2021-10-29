Log in
U.S. FDA expected to authorize first COVID-19 vaccine for young children on Friday - NYT

10/29/2021 | 12:41pm EDT
Oct 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years on Friday, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the agency's planning.

The agency's decision will make it the first COVID-19 shot for young children in the United States.

The decision is expected to make the vaccine available to 28 million children - many of whom are back in school for in-person learning - in the coming days. It comes after a panel of advisers to the FDA voted overwhelmingly https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-fda-advisers-weigh-pfizerbiontech-covid-19-vaccine-children-2021-10-26 to recommend the authorization on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 374 M - -
Net income 2021 12 558 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 559 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 140 B 140 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,23x
EV / Sales 2022 5,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,4%
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 347,92 $
Average target price 296,29 $
Spread / Average Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.233.03%137 595
LONZA GROUP AG33.40%61 743
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.43.55%48 579
SEAGEN INC.1.51%32 346
CELLTRION, INC.-39.97%25 205
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.24.75%22 844