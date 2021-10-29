U.S. FDA expected to authorize first COVID-19 vaccine for young children on Friday - NYT

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is
expected to authorize the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE
coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years on
Friday, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with
the agency's planning.
The agency's decision will make it the first COVID-19 shot
for young children in the United States.
The decision is expected to make the vaccine available to 28
million children - many of whom are back in school for in-person
learning - in the coming days. It comes after a panel of
advisers to the FDA voted overwhelmingly https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-fda-advisers-weigh-pfizerbiontech-covid-19-vaccine-children-2021-10-26
to recommend the authorization on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru;
Editing by Bill Berkrot)